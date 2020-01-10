FRANKLIN, Lena Hunt, 91, of Henrico County, passed away peacefully on January 7, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, William Carroll Franklin. She is survived by her five children, six grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren; and devoted dog, "Jackie." Lena was a longtime member of Berea Baptist Church in Rockville, Va. The family will receive friends from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, January 10, at the West Chapel of Bennett Funeral Home, 11020 W. Broad St., Glenn Allen, Va., where services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday. Interment will follow in the Berea Baptist Church cemetery, 15421 Pouncey Tract Rd., Rockville, Va. A reception to follow at the Church Fellowship Hall. The family would like to thank Hospice of Virginia at Retreat Hospital for their exceptional care.View online memorial
