FRANKLIN, Myrtle Morris, 88, of Haynesville, died April 8, 2020, after a period of declining health. She was born in Newland, Virginia, and was the last of her five siblings, Robert, Rae, Norris, Virginia and Shirley. She was unique in so many ways. A "leap year baby," she just celebrated her 22nd birthday! She was the valedictorian of Warsaw High School Class of 1949 and a member of Rappahannock Church of Christ. While raising her three children she worked for Tidewater Telephone Company and retired from Northern Neck State Bank. Survivors include her sons, Edward Franklin and Keith Franklin of Haynesville; her daughter, Barbara Clatterbuck of Mechanicsville; three grandsons, Richard (Taylor) Franklin of Montross, Stephen Clatterbuck of Brooklyn, N.Y. and Tyler Clatterbuck of Mechanicsville. She is also survived by her special sister-in-law, Frances F. Dameron of Lancaster, Va.; and several nieces and nephews. The family wishes to thank the staff of Essex House Assisted Living for the care received while staying at their facility. Memorial donations may be made to Rappahannock Church of Christ, 4324 Richmond Road, Warsaw, Va. 22572. A memorial gathering in her honor will be held at a later date.View online memorial
Most Popular
-
Northam signs five gun control measures, seeks to amend two others
-
A zoo has been trying to get two pandas to mate for 10 years. When coronavirus shut the zoo down, the pandas finally did
-
Their mother tested positive for the coronavirus. No one told them, and now she has a few days to live.
-
Many Richmond-area families live in hotels. The COVID-19 crisis could put them on the street.
-
CarMax to furlough 15,000 employees nationwide, including 450 in Virginia
Remembering Loved Ones
Cemetery plot and vault for sale at Westhampton Memorial. We will offer the plot at a discou…