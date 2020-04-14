FRANKLIN, MYRTLE

FRANKLIN, Myrtle Morris, 88, of Haynesville, died April 8, 2020, after a period of declining health. She was born in Newland, Virginia, and was the last of her five siblings, Robert, Rae, Norris, Virginia and Shirley. She was unique in so many ways. A "leap year baby," she just celebrated her 22nd birthday! She was the valedictorian of Warsaw High School Class of 1949 and a member of Rappahannock Church of Christ. While raising her three children she worked for Tidewater Telephone Company and retired from Northern Neck State Bank. Survivors include her sons, Edward Franklin and Keith Franklin of Haynesville; her daughter, Barbara Clatterbuck of Mechanicsville; three grandsons, Richard (Taylor) Franklin of Montross, Stephen Clatterbuck of Brooklyn, N.Y. and Tyler Clatterbuck of Mechanicsville. She is also survived by her special sister-in-law, Frances F. Dameron of Lancaster, Va.; and several nieces and nephews. The family wishes to thank the staff of Essex House Assisted Living for the care received while staying at their facility. Memorial donations may be made to Rappahannock Church of Christ, 4324 Richmond Road, Warsaw, Va. 22572. A memorial gathering in her honor will be held at a later date.

