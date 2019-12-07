FRANKO, Joan C., 86, passed away peacefully on December 4, 2019. Originally from Connecticut, Joan lived happily at Lakewood Manor for the past five years. Joan's family would like to express their gratitude to the staff of Lakewood for the kind and loving care she received. She was preceded in death by her husband, John Franko Jr. She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Charlene and Dan Vallandingham of Richmond, Va.; and her sister-in-law, Sharon Franko McEwen (Murray) of Little River, S.C. Services and burial will be held in Connecticut. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations in memory of Joan be made to the VBH Foundation, designated to the Lakewood Benevolent Fund and mailed to VBH Foundation, 3961 Stillman Parkway, Glen Allen, Va. 23060. Please visit www.pisteyfuneralhome.com to express condolences online.View online memorial