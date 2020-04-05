FRATARCANGELO, ELIZABETH

FRATARCANGELO, Elizabeth Ann, 66, passed away on March 27, 2020, at her home in Claremont, Virginia, overlooking the James River. She is survived by her husband of 32 years, Robert Richardson; her mother, Shirley Fratarcangelo; brothers, Timothy (Alison), Dante Jr. (Rowena) and David (Suzanne); two nieces, two nephews, a large extended family; and her beloved canine friend, Petey. She was preceded in death by her father, Dante Fratarcangelo Sr. The "Dragon Lady" was kind-hearted and generous. A lifelong fan of the Grateful Dead, she was devoted to animal rights and wildlife rescue. Her long strange trip has ended. Fare thee well!

