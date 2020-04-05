FRATARCANGELO, Elizabeth Ann, 66, passed away on March 27, 2020, at her home in Claremont, Virginia, overlooking the James River. She is survived by her husband of 32 years, Robert Richardson; her mother, Shirley Fratarcangelo; brothers, Timothy (Alison), Dante Jr. (Rowena) and David (Suzanne); two nieces, two nephews, a large extended family; and her beloved canine friend, Petey. She was preceded in death by her father, Dante Fratarcangelo Sr. The "Dragon Lady" was kind-hearted and generous. A lifelong fan of the Grateful Dead, she was devoted to animal rights and wildlife rescue. Her long strange trip has ended. Fare thee well!View online memorial
