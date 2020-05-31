FRAYSER, Elizabeth Corr, passed away peacefully on May 24, 2020. She was predeceased by her parents, Richard and Margaret Corr; and her sisters, Mary McGeorge and Lucy Sigmon. Betsy, as everyone knew her, was born in Richmond, Va., November 21, 1925. She graduated from the Collegiate Schools, attended Farmville College, now Longwood University, and returned to Richmond, where she remained her entire life. Betsy was a travel agent for over 20 years at AAA Travel. After her retirement, she moved to Lakewood, where she flourished, made new friends, participated in activities and became part of the community. Betsy is survived by her son, Jay and her devoted daughter-in-law, Clarissa Frayser; and her daughter, Julie and son-in-law, Chris Currie. Nothing brought Betsy more joy than her five grandchildren, John (Brika) Frayser, Liz (Jordan) Wragg, Lindsey (Raleigh) Hood, Emily (Luke) Walter and Tyler (Lian) Currie. She was also blessed with four great-grandchildren. The family acknowledges and thanks the Lakewood Healthcare staff for their loving care and comfort provided to Betsy, especially during the pandemic and her last days. A private service was held.View online memorial
To plant a tree in memory of ELIZABETH FRAYSER as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.