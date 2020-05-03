FRAZIER, Randall Joseph, 52, of Hollandale Beach, Florida, died after a short illness on Tuesday, April 21, 2020. Born on May 26, 1967, in Richmond, Virginia, he is survived by his devoted mother, Mrs. Pauline Frazier Thornton (William) of Glen Allen; father, Joseph R. Frazier (Ruth) of Mechanicsville; two devoted sisters, Dr. Andrea F. Warren (Samuel) of Chesapeake, Jacquetta Frazier Craig of Glen Allen; two nieces, Adrienne L. Warren of New York, ChaVante' P. Craig of Glen Allen; nephew, DeVante' T. Craig of Glen Allen; one great-nephew, six aunts, two uncles, several cousins and a host of loyal friends he amassed during his 20-plus years in Florida. Randall graduated from Hermitage High School and Norfolk State University. Final care was provided by Metropolitan Funeral Service Norfolk, Virginia. Due to the ongoing pandemic, the family is unable to receive family and friends at this time, however a celebration will be hosted at a later date.View online memorial
Most Popular
-
'A kind, polite and caring young man': Deep Run football player dies in boating accident on Lake Anna
-
Reporter goes on air with no pants, not realizing everyone could see his legs
-
UPDATED: 'A casualty of the war': ER doctor, 49, on coronavirus duty in New York kills herself in Virginia
-
City of Richmond employee dies from COVID-19
-
ESPN's Alex Smith documentary pulls no punches in showing a gruesome injury - and courageous recovery