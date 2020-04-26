FRAZIER, William Thomas Jr., 96, of Bumpass, Va., passed away Thursday, April 2, 2020, at his home with his fiancee, Berta May Proffitt, who was also his companion and caregiver for 12 years by his side. William was a World War II combat veteran serving in the European Theater with General Patton's 3rd Army, in "F" troop 42nd Calvary Recon Squad through five major battle campaigns. At the end of the war William returned to Virginia to marry his late wife, Alice Hiltz Frazier. William was preceded in death by his parents, William T. and Ruby Frazier Sr.; one sister, Jackie Mallow. William is survived by one brother, Lindsay Frazier (Ann) of Quinton, Va.; son, Louis H. Hiltz of Hopewell, Va.; nephew, Steven Brown (Treva) of Missouri; granddaughter, Cynthia Hays (Jay) of Hopewell, Va.; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren, several nephews and nieces and friends. William was loved by many and will be missed by all. Please visit online guestbook at lacyfh.com.View online memorial
