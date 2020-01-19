FREDRICKSON, Joy Cayce. On Wednesday, December 4, 2019, Joy Cayce Fredrickson, loving wife and mother of two children, passed away at age 63. Joy was born on October 12, 1956, in Houston, Texas, to Gayle and Bonnie (Marion) Cayce. She attended the University of Houston and received a nursing degree from the University of Texas Southwestern in Dallas, Texas. Joy and her then husband, John Philip Fredrickson, moved to Midlothian, Virginia in 1989 and raised two children, Paul and Hanna. Joy and John were divorced 2008, and Joy married Dr. Philip Eugene Larrabee in 2010 Richmond, Virginia. Joy had a passion for people, animals, floral horticulture and for interior design. She loved everyone - especially those who were afflicted with disease, poverty or unfortunate circumstances. Joy was quick to feed the wild animals she found around her and was concerned for their welfare. Joy always had dogs and cats in her household and loved horses. She cultivated rare flowing plants such as Lenten rose and Acanthus Mollis. Decorating her home was a priority and she collected many antique furnishings over the years. Joy was known for her fun-loving humor, quick wit and her kind and compassionate spirit. Joy was preceded in death by her father, Gayle; and her mother, Bonnie. She is survived by her husband, Philip Larrabee; her ex-husband, John Fredrickson; and their two children, Paul and Hanna; her sister, Gaylene McKenzie; several cousins and a niece. She was deeply loved by her entire family and will be greatly missed. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, January 25, at Salisbury Presbyterian Church at 3 p.m. Flowers or donations may be sent to 4617 Leonard Parkway, Richmond, Va. 23226.View online memorial
