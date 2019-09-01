FREEDLANDER, Stuart Ivan, age 65, of Richmond, passed peacefully on August 30, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents, Morris and Anne Freedlander; his brothers, Norman L. and Phillip G. Freedlander. He is survived by his loving wife, Mary Waring Freedlander; sons, Matthew Freedlander (Kylie), Nicholas Freedlander (Ashton); mother-in-law, Ann Waring; his two beloved dogs, Zoey and Stella; and a large extended family and numerous friends. Stuart was a loving husband and father, and a jack of all trades. He was an entrepreneur, a former Deputy Auxiliary sheriff for Hanover County, photographer and was always willing to help those in need. He is no longer suffering, but leaves behind a wake of people who knew and loved him, and will miss his smile, witty humor and huge loving heart. Stuart fought with everything he had to beat this cancer. He considered himself lucky, even in the face of his fate, and said "It's not every day that someone who is dying has the opportunity to say goodbye to his family and friends. At least I was given that." A graveside service will be held at Sir Moses Montefiore Cemetery, 1300 Jennie Scher Road, Sunday, September 1, at 12 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that memorial contributions be made to the Richmond SPCA, https://richmondspca.org/how-you-can-help/donate/.View online memorial