FREELIN, CYNTHIA "CINDY"

FREELIN, Cynthia "Cindy" Garrison, passed away on April 11, 2020, at Westport Rehab and Nursing Center, Henrico. Born on November 27, 1948, to the late Luther and Margaret Garrison. She is survived by daughter, Brittany Freelin of State College, Pa.; sisters, Brenda (Ronnie) Dickerson, Shelby (James) Shifflett and Sherry Brown; brother, Randy Garrison; loving nieces and nephews, Kim (David) Passerell, Tiffany Lacks, Zach and Caleb Brown and Chris Shifflett; great-nieces, Megan and Lauren Passerell and Riley Lacks. We will all miss your bright smile. Cindy loved her family and special neighbors on California Drive. The family thanks the staff on Wing 1 at Westport Rehab, Henrico and At Home Care Hospice (Sylvia and Chaz) for all their loving care over the last few months. A special thanks to a loving cousin, Barbara (Harold) Weakley. A private graveside service will be held at Mt. Moriah United Methodist Church due to the virus. A memorial service will be held at a later date.

