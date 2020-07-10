FREEMAN, Dianne Jones, 63, of Richmond, Va. and Temple Hills, Md., departed this life on July 6, 2020. She is survived by her mother, Mary S. Canada; one son, Anton L. Henderson Jr.; sister, Darlene Taylor (Lyle); two brothers, James A. Jones and Tyrone C. Jones (Rose); nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends; and a devoted friend, Yolander Mines. A viewing will be held from 1 to 8 p.m. on Friday, July 10, 2020, at Wilson & Associates' - South Chapel, 1215 Jefferson Davis Hwy. A funeral service will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, July 11, 2020 at Morning Star Baptist Church, 3509 Midlothian Tpke., Richmond. Interment Maury Cemetery.View online memorial
