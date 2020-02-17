FREEMAN, Irma Delores, 84, of Richmond, departed this life Monday, February 10, 2020. She leaves cherished memories to a loving and devoted husband, Earnhart Freeman; daughter, Gail Freeman-Hull (Owen); son, Craig Freeman (Shanequa); six grandchildren, three sisters, two sisters-in-law, one brother-in-law, one aunt and a host of other relatives and friends. Remains rest at March Funeral Home, 2110 E. Laburnum Ave., where viewing will be held 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, February 18, 2020, and where the family will receive friends 6 to 7 p.m. Celebration of Life service 11 a.m. Wednesday, February 19, 2020, at St. Paul's Baptist Church, 700 E. Belt Blvd. Interment private.View online memorial
