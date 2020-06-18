FREEMAN, Jerry Allen, 57, of North Chesterfield, Va., went to be with the Lord on June 15, 2020. He was preceded in death by his father, Noah Freeman Sr. He is survived by his daughter, Angela Freeman; mother, Mary Freeman; siblings, Noah Freeman Jr. (Christina), Teresa Freeman and Ramona Freeman Perry (Sam); niece, Samantha Freeman; nephew, Wesley Freeman (Ali); and two children special to his heart, Brianna Coffin and Ja'liyah Chamberlain. He was a dedicated employee of Philip Morris for 39 years and a well-loved deacon at his church. Services will be private. Interment in Maury Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Woodland Heights Baptist Church Food Closet.View online memorial
Breaking
Most Popular
-
WATCH NOW: Police vehicle strikes protesters in Richmond
-
UPDATE: Police say protesters entered apartment building during march before toppling another Confederate statue
-
WATCH NOW: 'Ready to move in a new direction': Stoney forces resignation of Richmond police chief
-
RPD: Four guns seized, multiple people detained and one arrested after confrontation at Lee statue early Friday
-
WATCH NOW: Arthur Ashe statue vandalized with 'White Lives Matter' graffiti