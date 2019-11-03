FREEMAN, Phyllis Long, 92, of Richmond, Virginia, went peacefully to be with our Lord and Savior on October 28, 2019. She was preceded in death by her two daughters, Linda Hunt Johnson and Cathy Hunt Hall; her sister, Dolly; and her brothers, Frank, Charles, Gray and Paul. Left to honor and cherish her memory are her daughters, Janice Burd (Ray) and Sharon Saloutos (Lee); son-in-law, Andy Hall; grandchildren, Dennis Robertson (Youn Kyoung), Phillip Hall (Lisa), Karly Thoman (Brian) and Kelly Boutchyard (Derek); great-grandchildren, Emerald Robertson, Abigail Robertson, AJ Hall, Andrew Thoman, Noah Boutchyard and Emily Boutchyard; nephew, Richard Long (Kathy); and longtime friend, Laverne Roepke. Phyllis had a very special place in her heart for her beloved caregivers, Tasha Jones, Yolanda Robinson and Thomasina Clark. She was a longtime member of Four Mile Creek Baptist Church and loved her church family. When she could no longer attend, she enjoyed watching Dr. Charles Stanley. Phyllis retired after a long career as a supervisor at Workman's Compensation Inspection Rating Bureau of Virginia. Phyllis loved her family more than anything. Her family was the most important part of her life. She loved family gatherings of any kind, and made sure every holiday and birthday was celebrated. Phyllis was full of life and would go anywhere at the drop of a hat. She loved going to thrift stores and yard sales. She loved dancing, Willie Nelson and going to the beach. She enjoyed cooking for her family - her special dish was chicken spaghetti. Her joy and passion in life was making flower arrangements. Phyllis loved her flowers! Phyllis was loved by all who knew her and will be deeply missed. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, November 6, at Nelsen Funeral Home, 4650 S. Laburnum Ave., Richmond, Va. 23231. A service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, November 7, at Four Mile Creek Baptist Church, 2950 New Market Rd., Henrico, Va. 23231. A reception will immediately follow at the church. Interment will be in Washington Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Diabetes Association. Online condolences may be made at www.nelsenrichmond.com.View online memorial
