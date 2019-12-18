FREEMAN, RUTH

FREEMAN, Mrs. Ruth Louise Patterson Saunders, age 82, of Richmond, departed this life December 12, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas William Freeman Jr.; and parents, Mahala P. Davis and Edward E. Davis. She is survived by two daughters, Jacqueline Saunders Overton and Gail Saunders Dillard (Tyrone); two sons, Ricky Lee Freeman and Thomas William Freeman III (Cassandra); 20 grandchildren, 26 great-grandchildren, four great-great-grandchildren, a host of cousins, other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, 2011 Grayland Avenue. Funeral services will be held Thursday, 1 p.m. at Fifth Baptist Church, 1415 W. Cary Street, Dr. Earl M. Brown (pastor), where remains will lie in state one hour prior to funeral time. Pastor Robert A. Winfree, eulogy. Interment Riverview Cemetery. Family and friends assemble at the church at 12:45 p.m. Thursday.View online memorial