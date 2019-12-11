FREEMAN, Willie Mae, age 97, of Richmond, Va., went home to be with the Lord on December 5, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, Lewis J. Freeman; and parents, Jordan and Betty Bailey. She leaves to cherish fond memories, her sister, Susie Boykins; children, Curtis, Andrew (Cheryl), Richard (Stephanie), Juanita, Selma (Anthony), Jeanetta, Marvin (Doreen) and Sherrie; 13 grandchildren, Archie, Curtis Jr., Jean, Richard Lamont, Andrew, James, Rebecca, Michelle, Audrey, Jermel, Philip, Courtney and Caitlyn; four great-grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews and many other loving family and friends. Her remains rest at Walter J. Manning Funeral Home. Funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Friday, December 13, 2019, at St. Philip's Episcopal Church, 2900 Hanes Avenue, Richmond, Va. 23222. Interment will be in Riverview Cemetery.View online memorial