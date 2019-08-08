FRENCH, Brenda Lee, 74, of Henrico County, Va., peacefully passed away on August 3, 2019. She is survived by her son, Judson N. Holloway Jr. (Renee); granddaughters, Audrey N.H. Holloway and Angela Adams; sister, Joyce Wynn; brother, Edward French; aunt, Lillian Smith; and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by son, Rodney N. Holloway; sister, Janet White; parents, Cabell and Edna French; granddaughter, Ashley Burke. Celebration of Life service will be held at Bonnie Brae Church of Christ, 7610 Staples Mill Rd., Henrico, Va., August 17, at 2 pm. We will receive family and friends after the service at Bonnie Brae fellowship hall. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Children's Hospital of Kings Daughters, Little Sisters of the Poor or American Cancer Society.View online memorial