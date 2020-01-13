FRENCH, Patricia "Pat" T., 93, of Woodstock, Va., died Friday, January 10, 2020, at her home. Pat was born October 17, 1926, in Baltimore, Md., the first of two children of the late Gladys H. and Edward P. Teale. She was a member of the Class of 1943 of Thomas Jefferson High School in Richmond and attended Harcum Junior College in Bryn Mawr, Pa. After college, she worked in a division office of AT&T Long Lines in Washington, D.C., where she met her future husband, Warren B. French Jr. They were married on September 17, 1949, in Silver Spring, Md., and were the parents of four children. Pat was predeceased by her son, Warren B. French III. In addition to her husband; she is survived by her three remaining children and their spouses, Anne French Dalke and Jeffrey A. Dalke, Cynthia French Mullen and W. Grigg Mullen Jr. and Christopher E. French and Rhonda H. French. Pat is also survived by her nine grandchildren, their seven spouses and five great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her brother, seven sisters-in-law and a brother-in-law and many, many nieces and nephews. Pat and Warren were active in the Virginia and national telecommunication industries, as well as state political functions. Pat's love of children and reading led to her involvement in and support of libraries at the town, county and state levels. She served on the Board of the Woodstock Library and was appointed by Virginia Governors Godwin and Dalton for five-year terms on the State Library Board of the Virginia State Library, serving as chairman for one year. Pat also worked to gain support for the creation of the Shenandoah County Library, which opened in 1985 and led to the creation of the Shenandoah County Library System. She also served two terms on that board. There will be a private graveside service for family, with interment in Massanutten Cemetery, Woodstock. Pallbearers will be Pat's grandchildren and their spouses. A public memorial service will be conducted Sunday, January 19, 2020, at 3 p.m. at Woodstock United Methodist Church, with Pastor Robert N. Hoskins Jr. officiating. Immediately following the memorial service there will be a reception at French Brothers Cabin, Woodstock. Pat requested there be no online condolences. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Pat's name to the Shenandoah County Library Foundation (designated for children's books), 514 Stoney Creek Blvd., Edinburg, Va. 22824; the Shenandoah Community Foundation, P.O. Box 31, Woodstock, Va. 22664; or Woodstock United Methodist Church, 154 South Muhlenberg Street, Woodstock, Va. 22664. Arrangements are in the care of Heishman Funeral Home, Inc., Valley Funeral Service Branch in Edinburg, Va.View online memorial
FRENCH, PATRICIA
To plant a tree in memory of PATRICIA FRENCH as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.