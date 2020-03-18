FRIDAY, LaWanda Denise, 33, of Richmond, departed this life Friday, February 28, 2020. She was preceded in death by her brother, Wayne E. Friday Jr. She leaves cherished memories to her children, Linaya Edmonds, Zekiyah Jones and Maquan Friday; parents, Wayne Friday and Sharon Robertson; siblings, Nanisha Dozier, Ebonie Friday; grandmother, Ella Robertson; and a host of other relatives and friends. Remains rest at March Funeral Home, 2110 E. Laburnum Ave., where viewing will be held 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, March 19, 2020, and where the family will receive friends from 6 to 7 p.m. Celebration of Life service, 11 a.m. Friday, March 20, 2020, at March Funeral Home. Interment Oakwood Cemetery.View online memorial
