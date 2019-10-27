FRIDLEY, EDGAR "MIKE" JR.

FRIDLEY, Edgar "Mike" William Jr., 66, of Richmond, Va., passed away October 24, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents, Edgar Sr. and Madeline Fridley. He is survived by his daughter, Jennifer; son, Alexander; granddaughter, Ellie; sisters, Jackie Bailey and Dale Vernon; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was employed by Coleman Brothers Florist. The family will receive friends 5 to 6 p.m. at Bliley's-Chippenham, 6900 Hull Street Rd., Monday, October 28, 2019, where a Celebration of Life will be held at 6 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to the ALS Association DC/MD/VA Chapter.View online memorial