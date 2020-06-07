FRIDLEY, Kevin Wayne, 30, went to be with the Lord on May 23, 2020. He is survived by his children, Kevin Jr., Jordan, Meleyna and Stuart; parents, Stuart and Lisa; sister, Brittney; and brother, Stuart Jr. The family would like to thank his long time life partner and friend, Krystal, for always being there for him, all of his children and his family. Services will be announced at a later date.View online memorial
