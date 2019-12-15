FRIEDMAN, Helen D'Arcangelo, 68, of Richmond, Virginia passed away on Wednesday, December 11, 2019, surrounded by family and dear friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Anthony F. D'Arcangelo and his wife, Jennie (Cataldi); her sister, Anne Marie Hyland; and her brother, Anthony F. D'Arcangelo Jr. She is survived by her devoted daughter and son-in-law, Jennifer Young and Scott Young; and her two precious grandchildren, Carter and Elena; as well as her honorary daughter, Erin Grubb. She is also survived by her brother-in-law, Hon. Richard S. Hyland; her nephews and niece, Richard S. Hyland Jr., Anthony B. Hyland and Stephanie A. Hyland; as well as special cousins, Laura Rogers (Bob) and Philomena Rossano (James); and numerous other cousins, family and loving friends. She was raised in Cedar Brook, N.J. and graduated from St. Joseph's High School (Hammonton, N.J.). She went on to become a nurse, receiving her bachelor's degree from SUNY at Stony Brook. Upon settling in the Richmond area, she started work as a NICU nurse at Henrico Doctors Hospital, where she took great pride in each baby she cared for. Over the years, she met a group of incredible friends that filled her life with good times and memories that she treasured. Helen was a devoted mother, above all else. She loved to cook, dance, laugh, vacation at the beach and spend time with her loved ones. Her larger-than-life personality and welcoming spirit made her a joy to everyone she met. The family will receive friends on Friday, December 20, at Bliley's- Central, 3801 Augusta Ave., at 1 p.m. and a memorial service will be held immediately following at 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the National Kidney Foundation or the Central Virginia Food Bank.View online memorial