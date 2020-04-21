FRIEND, Margaret K., departed this life April 19, 2020. She is survived by her three daughters, Carolyn Friend, Belinda Allmond (John) and Deborah L. Johnson; five grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandchild and a host of other loving relatives and friends. Remains rest at Walter J. Manning Funeral Home, 700 N. 25th St., where viewing will take place Thursday, April 23, 2020, from 12 to 8 p.m. Funeral services will be private.View online memorial
Remembering Loved Ones
