FRITZ, Frank J., 90, of Richmond, a native of Burlington, Iowa, passed away on Friday, February 28, 2020. He was preceded in death by his wife of 41 years, Charlene. He is survived by several cousins and many loving relatives and devoted friends. He was an honorary member and past president of the Richmond Transportation Club, a life member and past commander of American Legion Post 84, as well as a charter member of their Memorial Rifles Honor Guard Group and formerly a member of American Legion Post 270 of Port Orange, Fla., a life member of VFW Post 6364 and formerly a member of VFW Post 3282 of Port Orange, Fla., where he was their honor guard captain (2003 to 2006). He also held life memberships in the American Legion 40&8 and the CFW Military Order of the Cootie. He was an Army veteran of the Korean War era, serving with NATO occupation forces in Europe. He was an ordained Elder in the Presbyterian Church, active at River Road Presbyterian Church and formerly a member of United Presbyterian Church of Daytona Beach, Fla. Graveside services will be held at noon on Friday, March 6, at Greenwood Memorial Park, 12609 Patterson Ave., 23238, with military honors. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions should be made to American Legion Post 84, P.O. Box 70802, Henrico, Va. 23225, Virginia Baptist Homes Foundation, 1900 Lauderdale Dr., Richmond, Va. 23238 or the Tuckahoe Volunteer Rescue Squad, http://tuckahoerescue.org/donate.View online memorial
