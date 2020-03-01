FRITZMAN, Melissa Ann "Missy," 54, of New Kent, Va., went to be with her Lord and Savior on Thursday, February 27, 2020. Melissa worked as a dedicated public servant for over 28 years with the Department of Medical Assistance Services, the State's Medicaid program that serves over 1.5 million people annually. During this time, Melissa impacted millions of Virginians through her work to support individuals in need of health care services. Melissa was known as a national expert in long-term care services, often being called upon by many for her help with their loved one's needs. Melissa was beloved by all who worked with her in and outside the agency. Her passion to care for people was well known and she was always ready and willing to help anyone. She had the biggest smile, and her giggle was infectious to those around her. She was one of the brightest stars in the agency and will be deeply missed by her friends and colleagues. Missy is survived by her two Fur Kitties, Pidgey and Poliwag; her loving sister, Melody Homa; and devoted brother-in-law, Danny Homa; and by her mother, Mary Ann Bixler (Paul). A Celebration of Life service will be held 12 noon Saturday, March 21, 2020, at Vincent Funeral Home, 9923 Pocahontas Trail, Providence Forge, Va. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the New Kent Humane Society, P.O. Box 104, Providence Forge, Va. 23140. Tributes can be posted at www.vincentfh.com.View online memorial
Service information
Mar 21
Celebration of Life
Saturday, March 21, 2020
12:00PM
12:00PM
Vincent Funeral Home, Providence Forge Chapel
9923 Pocahontas Trai
Providence Forge, VA 23140
9923 Pocahontas Trai
Providence Forge, VA 23140
