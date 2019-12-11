FROOM, Cheryl Welch, 68, of Henrico, died December 9, 2019, in hospice care in Chesterfield County, following a massive stroke during hip replacement surgery. She was recently engaged to marry John Berlinghoff of Henrico. A wedding was planned for late spring. Cheryl was born March 14, 1951, in Winchester, to Harlin Welch and Pauline Owens Welch. She lived in Pennsylvania and Maryland briefly during childhood before returning to Frederick County, Va. Cheryl graduated from James Wood High School in Winchester in 1969. She served as organist at Emmanuel United Methodist Church in Stephenson, Va., during her high school and early college years. Cheryl attended Madison College and transferred to William & Mary after marrying Dana Froom on January 24, 1971, in Stephenson. The couple had been married for two days short of 46 years when Dana died in 2017. Cheryl withdrew from college while her children were young. She later returned to James Madison University, where she earned a Bachelor of Science degree, summa cum laude, in 1984. Her majors were education and biology. Cheryl was employed by Winchester Public Schools from 1984 to 1998, where she taught fourth and fifth grade. After relocating to the Richmond area to be closer to family, she worked for Henrico County Public Schools from 1999 to 2007. She taught sixth grade English at Harry F. Byrd Middle School. Cheryl was a member of Epiphany Evangelical Lutheran Church, where she was an active member of a church women's circle. She volunteered at the LAMB's Basket food pantry in Henrico. She was a devoted caregiver to her children and grandchildren over the decades. Her interests included needlecrafts, piano, baking and generally ensuring that all her family was well-fed. In addition to her fiance; she is survived by a daughter, Molly Miller of Glen Allen; a son, Gregory Froom of Cary, N.C.; and three grandchildren, Andrew Miller, Eleanor Miller and Samuel Miller, all of Glen Allen. She is also survived by numerous extended family members, friends and former work colleagues. Preceding her in death, along with her parents; is a brother, Ross Welch. A memorial service will be held at 4 p.m. on Friday, December 13, at Epiphany Lutheran Church, 1400 Horsepen Road, Richmond. A reception at the church will follow.View online memorial