FUHRMAN, James "Jim" Clayton, November 28, 1953-January 17, 2020. James Clayton Fuhrman, of New Kent County, Va., went to be with our Lord Friday, January 17, 2020. He was preceded in death by his mother, Dorothy Florence Fuhrman; and father, Harry Donald Fuhrman. He leaves behind his love, Susan Kelly and her son, Phillip Kelly (Crystal); his children, Brooke Fuhrman (fiance, Chris Sermons), Randolph Grayson Fuhrman (Sarah); his grandchildren, Rowan, Pippa, Blake and one on the way; his sister, Deborah Fuhrman (Wayne); brother, David Fuhrman; brother, Harry Fuhrman III (Kim); nephew, Dusty Fuhrman (Tracy); and countless friends. A celebration of his life will be held on Monday, January 27, 2020, at 11 a.m. at St. Martin's Episcopal Church, 9000 St. Martins Lane, Henrico, Va. 23294.View online memorial
To plant a tree in memory of JAMES FUHRMAN as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.