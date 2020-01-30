FULCHER, Jeffery Scott, 41, of Aylett, Va., passed away January 26, 2020. He was predeceased by his father, Gaston Bell Fulcher Jr. Jeffery grew up in Craven and Pamlico counties and was a fourth-generation commercial fisherman. He was a loving son, brother and father. When Jeffery wasn't fishing he was a devoted father to his son, Cameron. He and Cameron spent a lot of time together, traveling, at school events and sports. He was a very generous person and made friends no matter where he went. He is survived by his wife, Christy Fulcher; and son, Cameron Scott Fulcher, both of Mechanicsville, Va.; stepsons, Ian Dorn and Parks Dorn; mother, Mildred Harrison and husband, Bill, of New Bern, N.C.; brothers, Brent Fulcher and wife, Cathy, of New Bern, N.C., Heath Fulcher of Beaufort, N.C.; twin brother, Gregory Scott Fulcher of Newport News, Va.; in-laws, Wayne and Brenda Talley of Mechanicsville, Va.; several special nephews and a niece and his extended family in Virginia and North Carolina. A memorial service will be 6 p.m. Thursday, January 30, 2020, at Mount Zion Baptist Church, 5141 Dunbrook Road, Tappahannock, Va. 22560. A funeral service will be held 2 p.m. Saturday, February 1, 2020, at Faith United Methodist Church, Hwy. 17 South, New Bern. Burial will follow in Greenleaf Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, January 31, 2020, at Cotten Funeral Home, 2201 Neuse Blvd., New Bern, N.C. 28560. Arrangements by Cotton Funeral Home & Crematory. Online condolences may be made to the Fulcher family at www.cottenfuneralhome.com.View online memorial
