FULKS, Margaret Broach, 94, of Richmond, widow of Melvin Earl Fulks Sr., passed away September 20, 2019. Born in King & Queen County, Va., she was a daughter of the late George Washington Broach Sr. and Virginia Eloise Broach. She is survived by five children, Melvin E. Fulks Jr. (Lynn), Eloise F. Hines (Vic), Margaret Anne Alcorn, G. Massie Fulks (Betsy) and Darryl W. Fulks; nine grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. Margaret was preceded in death by a granddaughter, a grandson, three sisters and four brothers. She was a longtime member of Tabernacle Baptist Church. Margaret loved to help others. As a young woman, she helped manage the rental properties her widowed mother accumulated while single-handedly raising her eight children. Margaret was a loving mother to her five children, and cared for her husband during his long battle with Alzheimer's disease. She loved crossword puzzles, yard sales and could find a creative homemade solution for any problem she ever faced. A memorial service will be held 2 p.m. Thursday, September 26, at the Central Chapel of Bennett Funeral Home, 3215 Cutshaw Ave. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. In honor of our father, please consider a contribution to the Alzheimer's Association.