FULKS, Mildred Main, 102, went to be with her Lord July 23, 2019, in Aylett, Va. Mildred was born in Kingston, N.Y., to Charles and Mabel Main. She attended Allegheny High School and Chesbrough Seminary, (now Roberts Wesleyan College) in North Chili, N.Y. She was married to McKendree Garrett Fulks in 1936. They soon made their home in Laytonsville, Md., and became involved in farming and business. Besides raising four children, Mildred was active in the Rockville Free Methodist Church. She was a Sunday school teacher and organist for over 60 years. She also used her beautiful soprano voice to sing solos. Mildred's hospitality is legendary. She was a wonderful hostess and an excellent cook. Her family was blessed to have her love, care and prayers for them. Mildred was the first Free Methodist woman to serve on the Board of Trustees at Roberts Wesleyan College. In 2007, she received an honorary Certificate of Letters for her work as a Trustee. Mildred was preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Mabel Main; her husband, McKendree Fulks; and her brothers, Charles and Richard Main. Mildred is survived by her son, McKendree Riley Fulks (Judy) of Fredericksburg, Va., sons, Charles Byron Fulks (Dottie) of Falling Waters, W.Va. and John Dale Fulks (Linda) of Aylett, Va.; and daughter, Linda Ann Moore of Fredericksburg, Va. She is also survived by 13 grandchildren, 35 great-grandchildren and 10 great-great-grandchildren. The funeral will be held at Beulah Baptist Church, 4805 West River Road, Aylett, Va. 23009, on Saturday, July 27, 2019, at 3 p.m. with visitation from 2 to 3 p.m. before the service. Interment will be 12 noon Monday, July 29, 2019, in Forest Oak Cemetery, Gaithersburg, Md. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Beulah Baptist Church.View online memorial