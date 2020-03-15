FULLER, Ilse Barda, died on February 25, 2020, at the age of 98. She had been a resident of Westminster-Canterbury Richmond since 1997, 12 years after moving to Richmond with her husband, the Rev. Dr. Reginald H. Fuller. Her family is grateful to the staff of the Mary Morton Parsons Health Care Center at Westminster-Canterbury and to her team of caregivers, especially Mucie. A service will be held at Westminster-Canterbury's Montague Chapel on March 25, 2020, at 2 p.m. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations to Ilse's memory may be made to the Westminster-Canterbury Fellowship Fund, 1600 Westbrook Ave., Richmond, Va. 23227, Emmanuel Church, 1214 Wilmer Ave., Richmond, Va. 23227 or to a charity of your choice.View online memorial
Most Popular
-
Singapore mobilizes system of state control to contain coronavirus
-
Chesterfield teachers planned a mass protest Friday. Then, class was canceled.
-
UPDATED: Longwood student tests positive for coronavirus
-
Capital One, Genworth part of a growing number of companies telling employees to work remotely from home amid coronavirus
-
UPDATED: Virginia sees first death from coronavirus; first Chesterfield resident tests positive
Remembering Loved Ones
WESTHAMPTON MEMORIAL PARK - 4 cemetery plots worth $16,000 but will take $6,000. Call 1-225-…