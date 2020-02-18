FULLER, Kenneth "Ken" Neil. Born June 1949, in Richmond, Va., Kenneth "Ken" Neil Fuller passed away at his home on the Piankatank River February 14, 2020, after a six-year, fierce battle with cancer. Ken grew up in Richmond, where he attended Varina High School and was a 1972 graduate of the VCU School of Business. After college, he landed an advertising job flying hot air balloons across the country, enjoyed racing Hobie Cats and embraced whatever adventure came his way. Later, he and his wife of 40 years, Sherry Martin Fuller, started their own business and were frequent travelers to Jamaica, where they made lifelong special friendships and met their future adopted son. He was a son of Christ, husband, father, brother, coach, mentor and raving fan of VCU Basketball, go Rams! His passion for sports was also felt by many young athletes during his years as a youth coach in Middlesex County. He put his faith first, and through hard work and perseverance, provided a wonderful life for his family. Ken was preceded in death by his parents, Earl and Nedra Fuller. He is survived by his sister, Rita Strath (Jimmy); wife, Sherry; daughter and son-in-law, Holly Fuller and Ned Rennolds; his sons, Jesse Fuller and Avon James; grandson, Andrew James; his faithful pitbull and best friend, Mia; and was overjoyed to welcome his first granddaughter this April. The family will receive friends at Nelsen Funeral Home on Laburnum Avenue in Richmond this Wednesday, February 19, 2020, at 11 a.m. Memorial service will follow at noon. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Middlesex County Animal Shelter, 2840 General Puller Highway, Saluda, Va. 23149 or Saluda Baptist Church, 960 General Puller Highway, Saluda, Va. 23149.View online memorial
