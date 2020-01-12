FULTON, SUZANNA REARSON AND JACK LEWIS

FULTON, Suzanne Reardon and Jack Lewis, 89, both residents of Charlottesville, passed on Sunday, January 5, 2020 and Monday, January 6, 2020, respectively. They were married for 68 years. They both attended and graduated from Glen Allen High School, where they met. Jack joined the Navy after graduation and shortly thereafter married Suzanne. They were preceded in death by their parents, Daniel and Marguerite Reardon and Joel and Dora Fulton; son-in-law, Walter Parrott; and grandson, Julian Parrott. They are survived by their children, Elizabeth Parrott, Michael Fulton, Nancy (Daniel) Peyton, Laura Fulton and Suzanne (John) Flach. They are also survived by six grandsons, four granddaughters, one great-grandson and one great-granddaughter. Jack enjoyed a long career with AT&T, Piedmont Virginia Community College and The Darden School of Business. Suzanne enjoyed serving in her church, her children's schools and in various capacities around Charlottesville. Visitation will be held Friday, January 17, 2020, from 5 to 7 p.m. with a Rosary service starting at 6:30 p.m. at Hill and Wood Funeral Home in Charlottesville. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, January 18, 2020, 11 a.m. at Holy Comforter Catholic Church, Charlottesville, with Father Joseph Mary Lukyamuzi officiating. Burial will take place in the Monticello Memory Gardens. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to Hospice of the Piedmont or the Alzheimer's Association. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.hillandwood.com.View online memorial
