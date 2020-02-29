FUNTILA, Porfirio "JR" S. Jr., 69, of Chesterfield, went to be with the Lord on Monday, February 24, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Alona Funtila; sons, Cedrick, Patrick and Kyle John Funtila; mother, Silvina Funtila; stepsister, Joan Griffith; brothers, Rudy, Jerry, Armando Amante and Jose Funtila; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, Porfirio S. Funtila Sr.; and sister, Marilyn Funtila. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at Morrissett Funeral & Cremation Service, 6500 Iron Bridge Rd. (Rte. 10). His Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at St. Augustine Catholic Church. Interment will follow in Dale Memorial Park.View online memorial
