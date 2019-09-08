FURET, John "Jack" Hernand, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, August 31, 2019. Born in the Dominican Republic on December 13, 1924, he lived a rich, full life. He was preceded in death by parents, Charles Hernand Furet and Francisca de la Rocha de Furet; his wife of 40 years, Carol Morton Furet; his sister, Sherry Barrett; and his son, John. He is survived by his daughter, Lynne Doherty; his daughter, Jennifer Gorsline (David); grandchildren, William David III, Jack Furet, Grant Barkley and Spencer Hill; his niece, Lindsay and other family members. He was a devoted husband and father and will be dearly missed. At the age of 13, he came to the United States to attend Gordon Academy in Barnesville, Georgia. Upon graduating from high school, he enrolled at Georgia Tech, only to enlist in 1943, at the age of 19 to fight for this country, which he loved so much. A rifleman in the 34th Combat Division in the Italian Campaign (known as the Red Bull division), he was involved in some of the most important strategic Allied conflicts in Anzio and Monte Cassino (the battle for Rome). One of his proudest moments was meeting Winston Churchill in Anzio during an unannounced troop inspection by the Prime Minister. After 28 months overseas, he returned home with two purple hearts. He was a hero and a member of the Greatest Generation. He enjoyed a long and successful career as an international banker with Citibank, American Express and HSBC, residing with his family in the Caribbean, Venezuela and then finally in Miami, Florida, before retiring to St. Simon's Island in Georgia. He built many lifelong professional and personal relationships. He danced a mean merengue and loved a good joke. He was an avid golfer, winning over thirty Amateur Golf Championships in the Caribbean and Venezuela. He still holds the course record of a 59 shot at the Santo Domingo Country Club in the Dominican Republic. His family would like to thank Sheltering Arms for giving him his best chance at a longer life. A private memorial service will be held on September 13, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Richmond, Virginia. Interment with full military honors will take place in Arlington National Cemetery at a future date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project.View online memorial