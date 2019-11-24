FURGURSON, Michael Decatur "Mickey," 88, passed away peacefully on November 20, 2019, in hospice care at Westland House in Monterey, California. Mickey was born July 10, 1931 in Danville, Virginia, the son of Everard H. and Nancy (Earman) Furgurson. He grew up in Danville, attended Schoolfield High School and served in the Army at the Pentagon. Mickey loved trivia and crossword puzzles. He worked in the printing industry as a type setter and proofreader. He retired from William Byrd Press in Richmond, Va. He resided in Highland Springs and Sandston, Va., where he coached Little League, Babe Ruth and American Legion baseball. In 1975, he was the manager of the Highland Springs Babe Ruth All-Star Team that finished runner-up in the Babe Ruth State Tournament. Mickey was a member of the American Legion Post 242, VFW Auxiliary #8529, Moose Lodge and Corinth United Methodist Church in Sandston. Living on both the East and West Coasts, he had countless friends. He enjoyed golfing, singing and playing cards. Preceding Mickey in death were his wife, Catherine; daughter, Kathryn Michelle; and sister, Inez. Mickey is survived by two sons, Michael Decatur Jr. (Siobhan) and Robert Lee (Carol). Other survivors include brothers, Everard H. "Corky" Furgurson and H. Allen Furgurson; grandchildren, Nathan, Andy and Brian; four great-grandchildren, Nathan Jr., Hannah, Kara and Andy Jr.; special cousins, Roger Furgurson and E. B. "Pat" Furgurson; and his beloved dog, Lady. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, November 26, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Nelsen Funeral Home, 4650 S. Laburnum Ave., Richmond, Va. 23231, where a service will follow at 12 p.m. Interment will be in Washington Memorial Park. Online condolences may be made at www.nelsenrichmond.com.View online memorial