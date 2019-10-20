FURR RIKER, Joyce McClain, 75, of Chickasha, Oklahoma, was born on December 8, 1943, to the late Marion Webster Furr and Sybil Irene Furr. She went home to be with our Savior, Jesus Christ, on August 12, 2019. She is survived by her beloved brother, Charles Julian Furr of Ashland; her niece, Irene Furr Allyn-Redford (Trey Henshaw) of Chesterfield; her nephew, Tim Furr of Ashland; great-nieces and nephews, Hannah, Sadie, Dylan, Emma and Gabe; her best friend, Jean St. John; and countless precious friends in Ashland, Va. and Chickasha, Okla. Joyce was a secretary with the Food and Drug Administration, Department of Immigration and the Department of the Interior, received two bachelor's degrees, knew every bird, every flower and tree. Her passion was her beautiful yard, but most of all, she lived for the Lord. A lifelong member of The Ashland Church of God, her sweet, humble ways touched many souls. She is dearly missed and will live in our hearts forever. The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m. on Sunday, November 3, 2019, at Nelsen Funeral Home, 412 S. Washington Hwy., Ashland, Va., with a memorial service and reception to follow. Please join us for a time of fellowship in memory of Joyce.View online memorial
Remembering Loved Ones
