FYOCK, Mary Claire Pint, of Midlothian, died on May 18, 2020, after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer. The ninth child of Mathew and Catherine Pint, Mary was born on August 30, 1948, in New Prague, Minn. She is survived by her husband of 50 years, Michael Philip Fyock. After graduating from nursing school in Minneapolis and getting married in New Prague, Mary and Mike moved to Richmond in 1972 to start a family. Mary joined the Ginter Park Junior Woman's Club where she established lifelong friends and credits the group with introducing her to the great city of Richmond. As a longtime member of St. Edward's Catholic Church, Mary served in various leadership roles and was a constant presence among the congregation. Mary worked as an RN at various area hospitals and spent her last 20 years as a hospice nurse. In hospice, Mary found a true vocation, a way to combine her strong Catholic faith with her nursing skills by providing support and comfort to countless families. Even after "retirement," she continued to work on the Bon Secours Care-A-Van to provide free healthcare to those who need it most. She left a lasting legacy with so many families and especially enjoyed working in homes and neighborhoods of immigrants and those less fortunate. Faithful, humble and selfless, Mary was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend to so many. Never one to sit still, she always sought ways to put her faith into action and believed that in life, if we are not learning and growing spiritually, we are falling behind. Her's was indeed, "A Wonderful Life." Mary was preceded in death by three brothers, Robert Pint, Richard Pint, Matt Pint; and two sisters, Judy Ruzicka and Gen Schmitz. She is survived by two sisters, Bette Hoffman, Janet Busch; and brother, Jim Pint. Mary is also survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Brian Matthew Fyock and Cheryl Bushée Fyock of Arlington; daughter and son-in-law, Lisa Fyock Adams and John Donley Adams of Midlothian; son, Michael John Fyock of Midlothian; and eight grandchildren, Jacob Fyock, Ethan Fyock, Cameron Fyock, Sarah Fyock, Thomas Adams, Daniel Adams, Andrew Adams and Henry Adams. A funeral Mass will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Bon Secours Richmond Health Care Foundation, 5008 Monument Avenue, 2nd Floor, Richmond, Va. 23230 (https://www.bsvaf.org/Support Hospice).View online memorial
