GADSON, Dextor Lee Sr., age 55, of Richmond, departed this life May 11, 2020. He was a Richmond City police officer. He was preceded in death by his mother, Annie Lee Gadson. He was survived by his wife, Wanda Gadson; one daughter, Shawann Gadson; one son, Dextor Lee Gadson Jr. (Talitha); three grandchildren, Deionya, David and Dexter III Gadson; his father, John Ellis Gadson; six sisters, Tina, Jeannette, Jackie, Betty, Kathy and Johnnie May Gadson; five brothers, Kenneth, Donald, John, Charles and James Gadson; a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins; mother-in-law, Rosalind Bethune; brother and sisters-in-law, other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, 2011 Grayland Avenue, where Mr. Gadson can be viewed Friday, from 11 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Funeral services private. Online condolences can be made at www.jenkinsjr.com.View online memorial
