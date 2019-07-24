GAGLIARDONE, John "Lee" Leo, 85, of Hopewell, Va., passed away on Tuesday, July 23, 2019. Born in Manchester, Connecticut, he was the son of the late Waldo and Helen Rohan Gagliardone; and was also preceded in death by a daughter, Debbie Gagliardone. Lee retired from the United States Army as a Lieutenant Colonel and had served two tours in Vietnam. He received his bachelor's degree in business administration from the University of Connecticut. He enjoyed doting on his grandchildren and woodworking. He is survived by his loving wife, Lila Ruff "Rita" Gagliardone; two children, Karen Gagliardone Dittore (Brian) and Richard Gagliardone (Aimee); and three grandchildren, Lauren Gagliardone, Jared Gagliardone and Anna Dittore. A graveside service with full military honors will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, July 27, 2019, at Southlawn Memorial Park, Prince George, Va. The family is being served by the Hopewell Chapel of J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project or to the American Alzheimer's Association in memory of Lee Gagliardone. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.View online memorial