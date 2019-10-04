GAINES, DORIS "BOOTSIE"

GAINES, Doris C. "Bootsie," 82, of Henrico, Va., departed this life peacefully on September 23, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, Samuel A. Gaines; son, James Gaines; and daughter, Gwendolyn Gaines. She leaves to cherish her memory six children, Maizie Fobbs (John), Sandra, Verna, Toney, Brenda and Stella Smith (Wayne); two sisters, Juanita Hines and Evelyn Cosby; one sister-in-law, Geneva Cosby; one daughter-in-law, several grandchildren, great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Remains rest at Walter J. Manning Funeral Home, 700 N. 25th St., where funeral services will be held on Saturday, October 5, 2019, at 12 noon. Interment Oakwood Cemetery.View online memorial