GAINES, Margaret P., 81, of Richmond, entered eternal life May 23, 2020, after a brief illness. She was preceded in death by her husband, Walter Gaines Jr.; and her parents, John Sr. and Ethel Purnell. Surviving are her daughters, Renee Gaines, Dawn Hall (Kenneth) and Letitia Gaines; grandchildren, Whitney, Morgan, Thornton (Shayna), Jaren and Jayla; great-grandchildren, Amaya, Miles and Mason; brother, John Purnell Jr. (Joyce); sister, LaFran Walker (William); other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Scott's Funeral Home, 115 E. Brookland Park Blvd. The family will receive friends from 3 to 4 p.m. Sunday, May 31, at Scott's Chapel, 116 E. Brookland Park Blvd. Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Monday, June 1, at Scott's Chapel. Rev. Dr. William E. Jackson Sr. officiating. Interment Forest Lawn Cemetery. Live streaming and online guestbook at scottsfuneralhome.com.View online memorial
To plant a tree in memory of MARGARET GAINES as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.