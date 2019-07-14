GAINES, Marjorie Ashburn, 89, of Weems, Virginia, passed away on July 9, 2019. She was a retired Insurance Agent with American Standard Insurance Company. She is survived by her children, Margaret G. Greene (Samuel), Ruth G. Robertson (James) and Lisa G. Seifert (Michael); six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Lawrence C. Gaines. Marjorie was a lifelong member of Claybrook Baptist Church. She started teaching Sunday school at the age of 15 and continued for 72 years. At Claybrook she served as Deacon, Church Clerk for 18 years, Director of Vacation Bible School, Choir and past member of Church Search Committee and Constitution By-Laws Committee. She served as Moderator and Vice Moderator of the Rappahannock Baptist Association and Clerk for the Rappahannock Baptist Association for 17 years. She received a number of citations and awards throughout the years from the Southern Baptist Convention and Virginia Baptist Board for this work. Marjorie also volunteered for the Rappahannock General Hospital Auxiliary and Seconds Unlimited. She was a member of Virginia Baptist Historical Society, Colonial Williamsburg Foundation, American Legion Auxiliary and the NARFE Chapter 1823. Marjorie also graduated from Kilmarnock High School with honors as Valedictorian. Funeral services will be held at Currie Funeral Home on Saturday, July 13, 2019, at 2 p.m. Interment will follow the service in the Claybrook Church cemetery. Family will receive friends on Friday, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Currie Funeral Home. Memorial contributions may be made to Healthy Harvest Food Bank, Colonial Williamsburg Foundation, or Virginia Baptist Historical Society.View online memorial