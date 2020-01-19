GALLINI, Nancy Shea, 84, of Richmond, Va., died peacefully on January 17, 2020. Born in Detroit, Mich., to the late Julia Sullivan and Martin Shea. She was preceded in death by a brother, Bill; and three sisters, Maureen, Peggy and Julie. She is survived by her husband of 62 years, John; her children, Michael (Jennifer), Pete (Alisha), Paul, Bob (Beverley), Barbie (Brett), Mary, Tom (Sushila) and Sue (Arnie); and 13 grandchildren; a sister, Martha; and brothers, John (Susan) and Brian (Trisha) Shea; brother-in-law, Marc (Linda); and numerous nieces and nephews. Nancy was a graduate of the University of Detroit. She enjoyed hiking in the mountains, playing tennis and vacationing at the Outer Banks with her family and friends. After seeing her eight children graduate from university, she focused her energy on her career as liturgical support staff at St. Edward Catholic Church. She was active in peace and justice work and participated in the resettlement of Vietnamese refugees. Nancy was loved for her sense of humor and also her calm and unwavering support of friends and family. We will celebrate her life at a service on Tuesday, January 21, 2020, at 3 p.m. at Bon Air Presbyterian Church, 9201 W. Huguenot Rd., Richmond, 23235. There will be a reception at the church following the service. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Richmond Peace Education Center, 3500 Patterson Ave., Richmond, Va. 23231.View online memorial
GALLINI, NANCY
