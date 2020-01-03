GALUSHA, Carolyn, 83, of Chester, passed away Tuesday, December 31, 2019. Mrs. Galusha was a devout member of Ivey Memorial United Methodist Church since 1976. She was always giving of herself, frequently volunteering at the Red Cross, local food pantries and at Ivey Memorial, where she was part of the startup committee for the bazaar which raised funds for the church. She also served her community by visiting with church members when they were ill. She was an excellent baker, particularly when it came to her carrot cake, and was well known for the thoughtful greeting cards that she always remembered to send on special occasions. She was a fan of the West Virginia University Mountaineers and loved to travel, especially to her home state of West Virginia. She was kind and considerate, always had a smile and often showed her love with a hug. Carolyn was a devoted military wife, mother and grandmother, and she will be greatly missed by all those who had the honor of knowing her and loving her. She was preceded in death by her siblings, Roger and Mary Jo Vandervort. She is survived by her husband of 63 years, Lt. Col. (retired) Robert B. Galusha; children, Debra Lynne Folster (partner, Bobby Schley), and Robert Brian Galusha (Joy); grandchildren, Meghan Tarabay (Vladimir), Jonathan Folster (Ashley) and Chad and Cassidy Galusha; great-grandchildren, Savannah and Caroline Folster and Brantley Tarabay; brother, Harold "Lefty" Vandervort; sister-in-law, Sandra Matthews (Noah); special friends, Bobby Schley and Mildred Alkire; and many other close friends. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, January 6, 2020, at Ivey Memorial United Methodist Church, 17120 Jefferson Davis Highway, South Chesterfield, Virginia 23834, with Rev. Anita Mays officiating. The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, January 5, 2020, at the Colonial Heights Chapel of E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes and Crematory, 2033 Boulevard, Colonial Heights, Virginia 23834. Interment in Arlington National Cemetery will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Ivey Memorial United Methodist Church. Online condolences may be registered at www.ealvinsmall.com.View online memorial
