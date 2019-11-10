GAMMON, Blair Cochran, 93, passed away peacefully at his home in Charlottesville, Va. on Monday, November 4, 2019. Blair was born in Selma, Ala., to Edgar and Bess Gammon. He grew up in Charlotte, N.C., where Dr. Gammon was the first minister of the Myers Park Presbyterian Church. His family then moved to Hampden-Sydney College in Farmville, Va., where his father would serve as college President from 1939 to 1955. Blair attended the Woodberry Forest School in Orange, Va., where he earned four varsity letters in football, basketball, baseball and track. During World War II, he was in the Navy ROTC. He graduated Phi Beta Kappa from the University of North Carolina. He would then return to Woodberry to teach and to coach several athletic teams. In 2014, many of his former students would gather in Charlotte, N.C., to celebrate Blair and to establish a scholarship fund in his name. His business career would begin at Crawford Manufacturing in Richmond. Blair then moved to New York and worked for Klopman Mills, a division of Burlington. He was sent to Rome, Italy, where he was head of Klopman International. In 1974, he was knighted by the Italian government for meritorious service. An avid golfer and tennis player, he took up tennis at 50 and would eventually rank in the top 10 national doubles tennis rankings for 65 and older. He also served as President of the Rockaway Hunting Club in Lawrence, N.Y., from 1982 to 1987. Blair is survived by his daughter, Cee Cee Gammon Belford of New York; son-in-law, Jeb Belford; and two grandchildren, Blair Gammon Belford, 16, and Cecily Cutting Belford, 13. He was predeceased by his wife, Lisa Montgomery Gammon; his brother, Graham Gammon; and sister, Elizabeth Gammon Smyre. Blair's greatest blessings in life were his family and friends. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, November 30, at the First Presbyterian Church, 500 Park St., Charlottesville, Va. The family will receive friends at a reception following the service at The Greencroft Club, 575 Rodes Dr., Charlottesville, Va. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Blair C. Gammon '44 Scholarship Fund, Woodberry Forest School, 402 Woodberry Station, Woodberry Forest, Va. 22989.View online memorial