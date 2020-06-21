GAMMON, Edward Rigsby, 78, of Henrico, Va., was called to heaven on June 12, 2020. He was preceded in his passing by his parents, Charles A. and Helen R. Gammon; and brother, Charles Newton Gammon. He is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Lila Collins Gammon; his son, Dr. Mark Edward Gammon; daughter-in-law, Dr. Eva Jablonski; and granddaughter, Wanda Janie Gammon. Born in Louisa Co., Va., Edward received both his B.S. and M.B.A. from Virginia Commonwealth University, and had a long career with Reynolds Metals, Can Division. Later, he went on to proudly work at PARI America as a Senior ERP. He had a great love of reading, especially about history and the study of religion. His life will be celebrated on July 11, at 2 p.m. with a memorial service at Holly Grove Christian Church in Bumpass, Va. Condolences may be made at www.blileys.com.View online memorial
