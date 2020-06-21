GAMMON, Edward

GAMMON, Edward Rigsby, 78, of Henrico, Va., was called to heaven on June 12, 2020. He was preceded in his passing by his parents, Charles A. and Helen R. Gammon; and brother, Charles Newton Gammon. He is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Lila Collins Gammon; his son, Dr. Mark Edward Gammon; daughter-in-law, Dr. Eva Jablonski; and granddaughter, Wanda Janie Gammon. Born in Louisa Co., Va., Edward received both his B.S. and M.B.A. from Virginia Commonwealth University, and had a long career with Reynolds Metals, Can Division. Later, he went on to proudly work at PARI America as a Senior ERP. He had a great love of reading, especially about history and the study of religion. His life will be celebrated on July 11, at 2 p.m. with a memorial service at Holly Grove Christian Church in Bumpass, Va. Condolences may be made at www.blileys.com.

