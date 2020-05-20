GAMMON, William Howard, 85, of Providence Forge, Va., passed away May 18, 2020. Howard moved to Richmond from Dinwiddie with Southern States in 1954. He started Gammon Well Company in 1968 and was the owner and proprietor for 52 years. Howard was a National Certified Master Well Driller, Virginia Certified Master Well systems provider and a member of the VWWA. Howard loved sports, especially watching New York Yankees baseball. He enjoyed golfing and was a dedicated gardener. Howard was a member of Providence Forge Presbyterian Church for 60 years, where he was a Trustee and an Elder. He was a member of the New Kent Planning Commission, and a member of the Providence Forge, Charles City and New Kent Ruritan Clubs as a Tom Downing Fellow. Howard was a 50-year Masonic veteran with Mann Page Masonic Lodge 157 A.F. & A.M., where he served multiple times as Worshipful Master. He was also a Past District Deputy Grand Master with the 57th Masonic District. Howard was preceded in death by his parents, William Whitfield Gammon and Louise Barden Gammon; four brothers, James Gammon, Russell Gammon, Nelson Gammon and Donald Gammon; a sister, Dorothy Gammon. Howard is survived by his faithful wife of 66 years, Janette Gammon; son, Bill Gammon (Donna); daughters, Nancy Gammon Gray (James), Joan Gammon Tipton (John); grandchildren, Kellie Gray Holmes (Steve), Jenna Lynn Gray, William Davis Gammon, James Slater Gammon; two sisters, Janie Wilkins (Carroll) and Karen Bowen (John). A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date, around the time tomatoes start coming in. A graveside service will be held 11 a.m. on Thursday, May 21, in the Olivet Presbyterian Church cemetery, 5700 Olivet Church Rd., Providence Forge, Va. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Providence Forge Presbyterian Church, 9310 Townsend Road, Providence Forge, Va. 23140. Vincent Funeral Home, Providence Forge Chapel, is handling the arrangements. Tributes can be posted at www.vincentfh.com.View online memorial
