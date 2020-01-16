GANDY, Lessie Octavia, 80, of Henrico, died January 10, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Pastor A. V. Gandy. Surviving are two sons, Elder George and Minister Daryl A. (Mary) Gandy; 11 daughters, Phyllis (Francis) Omoregie, Minister Priscilla (Kyle) Smith, Janice (John) Edwards, Darlene Gandy, Minister Arnice O. (Fendrick) Campbell, Shari L. (Reginald) Harris, Stacey L. (Christopher) Colson, Sabrina L. (Pastor Ron) Smith, Stephanie D. Gandy, Jacqueline E. (Don) Thomas and Janine C. (Anthony) McKinney; 22 grandchildren, five great-grandchildren; three sisters, Glennys Ashley, Martha L. Malone (Bishop Allan) and Sherryl M. McNeal (Joseph); brother, Wayne McCoy; nieces, nephews; two sisters-in-law, Mattie L. Dawson and Carol Gandy; brother-in-law, Bishop Leon C. Walker; two godchildren; other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Scott's Funeral Home, 115 E. Brookland Park Blvd. The family will receive friends from 6 to 7 p.m. Friday, January 17, at Scott's Chapel, 116 E. Brookland Park Blvd. Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, January 18, at Greater Refuge Temple, 2210 Carter Street. Bishop Samuel R. Peters officiating. Interment Roselawn Memory Gardens. Online guestbook at scottsfuneralhome.com.View online memorial
To send flowers to the family of Lessie Gandy, please visit Tribute Store.
Service information
Jan 18
Funeral Service
Saturday, January 18, 2020
11:00AM
11:00AM
Greater Refuge Temple
2210 Carter Street
Richmond, VA 12701
2210 Carter Street
Richmond, VA 12701
Guaranteed delivery before Lessie's Funeral Service begins.
Jan 17
Visitation
Friday, January 17, 2020
6:00PM-7:00PM
6:00PM-7:00PM
Scott's Chapel
116 E. Brookland Park Blvd.
Richmond, VA 12701
116 E. Brookland Park Blvd.
Richmond, VA 12701
Guaranteed delivery before Lessie's Visitation begins.