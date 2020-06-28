GANEY, James Douglas Jr., 59, of Chesterfield, departed this life to be with the Lord on June 16, 2020, after a long illness. Doug was born October 12, 1960, in Danville, Va. He was preceded in death by his father, James D. Ganey Sr.; and a brother, Steven Mark Belcher. He is survived by his mother, Barbara Belcher; and stepfather, Randal Belcher; and a brother, Scott Belcher (Andrea) of Chesterfield. He also is survived by a stepdaughter, Maria Dunlap of Colonial Heights; and a stepson, Eric Jones. He was retired on disability from Philip Morris in 1999. He began playing bluegrass music as a teenager and played with numerous bands in Virginia. He also loved NASCAR and football. The family would like to thank the medical staff at the bone marrow clinic at VCU Medical Center for years of excellent care. Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, a memorial service will be announced at a later date.View online memorial
